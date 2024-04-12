Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,396,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,198,000 after acquiring an additional 200,193 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.08. The company has a market cap of $358.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

