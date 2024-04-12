JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JOANN by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. JOANN has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.99.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

