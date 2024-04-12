iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 105,183 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the average daily volume of 58,630 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,628,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,270,000 after acquiring an additional 139,522 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,397,000 after buying an additional 253,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,400,000 after buying an additional 2,194,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.