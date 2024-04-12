Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

