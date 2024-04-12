Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of CTV opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Innovid has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 3.31.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,085,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,748.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

