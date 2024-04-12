Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 7,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

