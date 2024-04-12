Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Raised by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

HON stock opened at $196.87 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

