Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HNST. Loop Capital upped their target price on Honest from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Get Honest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honest

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Honest has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $330.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Honest had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Honest will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Honest

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $68,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 534,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honest news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 209,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $870,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,924,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $68,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 534,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,168.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,301 shares of company stock worth $1,077,922 in the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honest by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 149,711 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.