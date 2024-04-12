General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 1.1%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.40 and last traded at $156.23. Approximately 1,793,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,666,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 183,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $3,426,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

