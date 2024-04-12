Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,101 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $94,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after acquiring an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.26. The company has a market cap of $483.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $122.69.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

