EOG Resources’ (EOG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.76.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $137.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $138.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

