Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 10,364 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $57,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE XOM opened at $121.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $122.69. The company has a market capitalization of $483.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.