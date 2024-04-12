Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 7,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

