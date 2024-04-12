DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Position in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,547,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 233,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at $865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPAL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

OPAL opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $841.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.52. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

