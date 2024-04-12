Danny Abajian Sells 17,440 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $210,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,269.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 18th, Danny Abajian sold 402 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $4,032.06.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Danny Abajian sold 12,030 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $145,803.60.

On Thursday, February 29th, Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $67,072.08.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 59,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after acquiring an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $15,935,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Sunrun by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

