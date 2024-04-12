Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 262,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after buying an additional 199,563 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,327,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

