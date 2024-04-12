Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $104.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

