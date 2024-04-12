Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.
Cameco Stock Performance
Shares of Cameco stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cameco by 40.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 156.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.