Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cameco by 40.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 156.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.