Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Position Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,571 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

RA opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,836.36%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

