BNP Paribas Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATUS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Altice USA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Trading Down 1.7 %

Altice USA stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Comerica Bank increased its position in Altice USA by 579.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.