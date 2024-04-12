Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after buying an additional 2,371,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,548,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $98.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $102.60.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

