Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

