Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.75.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

