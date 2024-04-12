Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

