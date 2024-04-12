Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

HUBG opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hub Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

