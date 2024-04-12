AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Raised to $80.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE AXS opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 56,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 135.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,113,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

