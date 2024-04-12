Arko Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,060 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,283% compared to the typical volume of 149 put options.

Arko Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arko will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Arko’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,726,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 174,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 155,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 163,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arko by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

