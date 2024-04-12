Arizona State Retirement System Sells 405 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,878,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,944,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,399,000 after buying an additional 94,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,070,000 after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In related news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $128,814.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,505.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 1.0 %

Light & Wonder stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

