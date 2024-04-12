Arizona State Retirement System Sells 380 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.50. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

