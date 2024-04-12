Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 928,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after buying an additional 452,780 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bruker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 422,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

