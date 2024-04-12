Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BERY opened at $58.82 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

