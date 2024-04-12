Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Gap Down to $56.37

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.37, but opened at $52.55. Apogee Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 23,188 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on APGE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APGE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

