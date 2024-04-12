Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 46,210 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,210 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.52% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $41,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 198,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.64. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

