Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $49.54 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,180 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $49,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 30.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 11.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.17.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

