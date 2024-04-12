Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,497 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $44,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

