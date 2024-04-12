AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $121.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

