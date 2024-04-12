6,637 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

