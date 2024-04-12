640 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

