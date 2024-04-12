545 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.
Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %
WELL opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.