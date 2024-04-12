14,000 Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 366.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 798,545 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 889.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 634,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after buying an additional 570,563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 530,139 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 506,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 494,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

