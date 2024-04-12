1,269 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.65.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,539 shares of company stock worth $109,628,776. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $263.01 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.11 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

