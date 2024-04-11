Zacks Research Weighs in on Transocean Ltd.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Transocean in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

RIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 28,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

