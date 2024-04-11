WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 15th

Shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

WISA stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Institutional Trading of WiSA Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth $181,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

