Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

