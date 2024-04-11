Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McDonald’s (MCD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

4/10/2024 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – McDonald’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG.

3/27/2024 – McDonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – McDonald’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

3/19/2024 – McDonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $268.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

