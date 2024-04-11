VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

VEON Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VEON stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. VEON has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VEON by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 92,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

