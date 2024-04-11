Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth $32,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

