Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 612 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in General Motors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in General Motors by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,577,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.