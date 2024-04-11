Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 491.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,320,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,994 shares of company stock worth $95,800,362 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

