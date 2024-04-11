Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 217.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $72.72.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

